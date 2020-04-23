Mtambo open doors for DPP members to join  Citizens for Transformation Movement

Citizens for Transformation Movement (CFT) – People Power Movement leader Timothy Mtambo has said doors are open to every citizen who wants to transform thed nation to join them regardless of political affiliation including those from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Quoted in his speech during the meeting Mtambo held on Thursday April 23, 2020 with citizens from his home district of Chitipa he advised people from different parties who may wish to join the movement to repent and forget their political parties.

“This movement is for the people of this nation, the only qualification to enter the movement is to be transformational as one way of promoting oneness as Malawians. We don’t want regionalism,” said Mtambo.

Among other activities the grouping had, was to come up with district Transformation executive committee where Michael Masebo was elected as district Chairperson.

In his acceptance speech, Masebo said as a non partisan person his first assignment is to establish committees at area levels so that the movement should be resilient in all corners of Chitipa.

“I will make sure that this movement is well known and understood by people from by coming up with committees at constuency levels. I will work with everyone as am not attached to any political party.”

During the Indaba, former deputy Director for the Youth for DPP in the northern region Philemon Mtambo was elected as publicity secretary for the movement.

