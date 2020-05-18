Mtambo says Malawi political pendulum swinging towards change

The Citizens for Transformation (CFT) People Power Movement leader Timothy Mtambo has said the country’s political pendulum is swinging towards change of leadership in the forthcoming fresh presidential elections.

Mtambo said this when he spokes at the opposition Tonse Alliance Mega Rally at Likuni Boys Secondary School ground in Lilongwe on Sunday.

The self-styled ‘Commander-In-Chief’ said a new dispensation is expected with majority of Malawians yearning for change.

“We worship a powerful and awesome God,” said Mtambo, stressing that “change cannot be stopped.”

He said: “Change is very notorious animal, no one can stop change. If God says yes, no one can say no.”

Mtambo asked Malawians to vote for Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera in the fresh elections because he will offer servant leadership to Malawians and that the administration will respect the rule of law.

“Malawians have suffered for a long time,” he said.

“Chakwera will give us a better Malawi for us all,” said Mtambo.

Chakwera was not present at the Likuni rally as he had travelled to Rumphi to bury his 94-year-old mother-in-law.

But the country’s estrange Vice president Saulos Chilima, who is UTM Party president and Chakwera’s running mate in the fresh presidential election, addressed the televised rally.

Chilima expressed confidence that the fresh elections will usher in a Chakwera presidency.

He also issued a stern warning to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah that the Tonse Alliance will not allow the results for the fresh presidential polls to be manipulated.

Speaking at the same rally, MCP first vice-president Mohammad Sidik Mia dismissed suggestions that he was set to join Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance.

He pledged his unflinching support to the Chakwera-Chilima partnership, saying it will liberate Malawians from social ills.

MEC has set July 2 for the fresh presidential election but said the polling day may be shifted to June 23 by parliament to comply with the law as ordered by the Constitutional Court to have the vote within 150 days and a President sworn in the 151st day.

