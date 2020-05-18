DPP MP, constituents clear bush at Mwanza murders pillar

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) member of parliament for Mwanza Joy Chitsulo on Sunday mobilized her constituents to clear bush at a memorial pillar of three cabinet ministers and a legislator killed 37 years ago.

It is 37 years today since three powerful Cabinet ministers Dick Matenje, Aaron Gadama, John Twaibu Sangala and David Chiwanga, a parliamentarian were brutally murdered in cold blood at Thambani in Mwanza during Malawi Congress Party (MCP) one-party dictatorship.

Dubbed the trial of the century, founding president and dictator Kamuzu Banda, his official hostess Cecilia Tamanda Kadzamira and politician John Tembo were charged with conspiracy to murder three Cabinet ministers and a member of Parliament (MP) and conspiracy to defeat justice by destroying evidence.

But High Court Judge Mackson Mkandawire, assisted by a jury of seven, withdrew the charges against the three accused due to lack of evidence and they were acquitted on both charges.

The pillar had grown bush and Chitsulo, accompanied by some of her constituents, went there on Sunday to clear the bush.

The MCP government then said the three ministers and the MP were involved in an accident as they free the country through Mwanza.

They were not given decent burial ceremony until in 1995 when forer president Bakili Muluzi ordered the reburial of them with full military honours.

The issue of the murders keeps on popping up each time there is an election.

The country is expected to go for a Constitutional Court sanctioned presidential election in July.

