Mtambo suspicious, tells police to take HRDC petrol bomb suspect to court
Leading human rights activist Timothy Mtambo says he is suspicious that the police are not updating him on a petrol bomb suspect who was apprehended last week and handed over to the law enforcers in Lilongwe.
Mtambo said he expected the police to call him for a caution statement before taking the suspect to court.
The suspect was found with an identity card of the National Intelligence Bureau bearing the name C.C Kafumbwa.
“We will follow up with the police to find out where the issue is now. We would like to know if the suspect was taken to court, if he was given police bail and conditions for such bail or if he was just released unconditionally,” said Mtambo.
Mtambo said the suspect was apprehended after he was noticed trailing the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) chairperson.
He said he was the person who a few weeks ago wanted to petrol bomb a HRDC vehicle at Cross Roads Hotel where the attorney general and top security officers were meeting the rights activists.
Officials from the National Intelligence Bureau have not disowned Kafumbwa as their own, heightening fears the state might be funding terrorism on rights activism in a bid to eliminate them.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
kkkk koma yeah
anthuwa ndi agalu sangapite naye ku court angomutulutsa koma osadanda ameneyutu tithana naye bolani tamuziwa kuti ndiyemwe akumatchera ma bomaba
HRDC should use this as an example not to confirm Mwapasa as IG because the police is supporting criminals. The police is failing to arrest DPP criminals. They can draw a list of examples to show that the police is unprofessional and Mwapasa will not do anything to arrest these DPP terrorists. Indeed parliament should not confirm Mwapasa as IG. The police will be better off without him
Mtambo is the biggest criminal at the moment. I hate this so called Mtambo. kaya ndi ufiti, kaya chani kaya. i have no idea.
Lets build Stadiums, Mtambo says NO, Lets Build Hospitals like the new Hospital in Nkhata Bay, Mtambo says NO, OK fine, lets build Technical colleges, again Mtambo says NO, OK fine, Lets construct Kasiya Road connecting Lilongwe and Mchinji, Mtambo says NO, and tells the villagers to dig the Road. Fine, finally lets make our cities beautiful, Mtambo again comes and tell people to break shops to make our cities ugly. MTAMBO, MTAMBO, MTAMBO, MTAMBO, MTAMBO,MTAMBO ndiwe mwana wanjani iwe ?????? wambula mahara nthena??????
It is typical of government and DPP to disown cadets when they are involved in criminal activities. This guy has an ID which clearly says he is an intelligence officer working at OPC. They cannot disown him.
I wonder why Mtambo is surprised why DPP Police is not taking Bomb Suspect, Kafumba to Court. We, All (Malawians) know that Malawi Police is full of DPP Cadets and it has been Cadeterised. Only MDF works professionally and I salute MDF Boss for standing with all Malawians. You are INDEED professionals. God’s protection and favour should be upon MDF Soldiers and their families.
dausi ncito zake
kkkkkkkk – that is what happens when you know that you are not doing good to others. One usually leaves in fear of unknown.
Waziyamba wekha, walira mvula walira matope.
Continue disturbing businesses of fellow Malawians – nthawi yako imeneyi. Yathunso idzakwana.
Ask Mwakasungura – he wil share some experience. Everything has its own end point.
Tikukuwonani – lero ndinu mashasha, mawa limafika. God is the greatest.
All the BEST
True, God is the greatest but he is not an unjust God……may be yours is a god of the Philistines on Mount Moriah! Ours is that of Elijah on Mount Moriah!
But Mtambo, be careful. yes he might be national intelligent bureau, but how will you prove that he wwas the same person who attempted pertol bombing you?
He confessed abambo…..kumazidziwa izi….kapena ndinu ndiye tagwira olakwika olo muli limodzi kapena?
Mtambo and team. Voice alone wont stop these killers to do anything, alibe umunthu and they dont care about you and your family. Nkhani ndiya straight; bomba kwa bomba. Mfuti kwa futi. Lets start kuwabwezera. Apha anthu ambiri a dpp in this country with help from bakili muluzi’s idea.
they must penerise that guy he must be sentenced nobody is above the law