Mtambo to hold public lecture on transformative national values

Minister of Civic Education and National Unity Timothy Mtambo says he will hold a public lecture this Tuesday at Malawi Assemblies of God Shaeffer hall in Lilongwe aimed at preparing the nation to a new way of thinking that centres on patriotism and national unity in order to develop unique Malawian national values.

The lecture which will start at 8pm themed “Transformative National Values towards national reconciliation and Unity” comes at the back of the newly launched National Civic education policy.

Speaking to Nyasa Times, Mtambo said efforts need to be made that the nation should be prepared in how it understands and act on issues of civic education and national unity.

Mtambo’s lecture acknowledges the need for mindset change which vice-president Saulos Chilima advanced when he delivered his national public lecture recently.

“As a nation we don’t not have specific values that we can call these are Malawian values, values that can unite us as the people regardless of political , religious or cultural differences. We need values that we can hold dearly as people, if anything happens, we need to make judgements or make decisions in the best interest of our values as our country,” said Mtambo.

The minister said his ministry has identified the need for Malawi to have specific values that identifies it as a nation . This is why he is trying to deliver the lecture as it digs deeper on the issue starting from founding president Kamuzu Banda’s four cornerstones, President Chakwera’s Super Hi5 Agenda and Chilima’s Mindset Change, to incorporate all those elements into possible development of transformative national values.

Mtambo said Kamuzu Banda did set a good foundation of Malawi values with his four cornerstone of Unity, loyalty, obedience and disciple. However over the years, especially at the transition to multiparty democracy, the country has lost its identity something that needs to be quickly addressed .

He cited the dwindling levels of discipline across all institutions in Malawi as the cause of issues like high levels of corruption, people not taking responsibility to take care of the environment, lack of political tolerance, increased levels of mob justice and many issues that have all been due to lack of proper national values.

“These values will help us on national reconciliation , healing , unity national development and put us together as a people. The Values will enhance our identity “ said Mtambo

Mtambo plans to take the lecture across the country .The Tuesday lecturer will be moderated by Dae Yang University vice chancellor and former member of parliament for Chitipa North Dr Webster Kameme Siame.

There will also be entertainment by guest artist Shammah Vocals.

