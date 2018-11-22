Mtawali invited to play in Bushiri organised charity match: South Africa Masters and Legends

One of Malawi’s most revered football legend, Ernest Chirwali Mtawali will be part of high profile Legends and Masters for an international charity match to take place on December 11 at Orlando Stadium in South Africa in which he joins other former international stars such as Lucas Radebe, Phil Masinga, Doctor Khumalo, Benjamin Mwaruwari, Steven Pienaar, Benny McCarthy, Sibusiso Zuma, Quinton Fortune, Jabu Pule and others.

A statement released by South African Masters and Legends Football Association (SAMLFA) says the fund-raiser is being organized by Tri-Alliance team of Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church, SAMLFA and the SA Professional Soccer Management Company.

The organizers say the South African Football Association (SAFA) and FIFA have sanctioned the match, which was originally scheduled to create excitement and hype for South Africa against Nigeria in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on 17 November 2018 at FNB Stadium but failed to take place.

“But now it will purely be a fund-raiser charity match to support SAMLFA in its continued efforts to support football legends, and also to advance Prophet Bushiri’s ongoing charity programmes in South Africa,” said the statement from SAMLFA president Buddha Mathathe.

“We want to support the neglected Football Masters and Legends at a very historic time in our country, when we honour and celebrate the legacy of President Mandela, Mama Winnie Mandela and Mama Albertina Sisulu.

“Football has been and remains an international unifier, these Legends and Masters Match is very fitting, and SAMLFA looks forward to hosting over 40 Legends and Masters,” Mathathe said.

Prophet Bushiri’s communication director Ephraim Nyondo is quoted as saying: “We are commencing a partnership with South African Football Masters and Legends, and we are very excited about this partnership. Charity work is at the core of our Prophet’s calling, and we take pride in partnering with organizations such as SAMLFA and we look forward to the Charity match and our future relationship.”

In an interview, Mtawali confirmed receiving the invitation, saying this was such an honour to be considered for the noble cause of appreciating the role these legends played in the development of the game both in South Africa and beyond its borders.

“And I am also proud to be part of this initiative by Prophet Bushiri, the true son of Malawi,” he said.

In September, Mtawali invited be part of a cohort of internal African stars to a football match as part of events to mark Equatorial Guinea’s 50th independence anniversary celebration but he failed to honour the privilege due to personal commitments.

He was supposed to join other African stars who played football at the highest level and achieved undisputable success like former Liverpool star and 2 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner Rigobert Song; former Everton wonder working forward and 1994 AFCON winner Daniel Amokachi, 1988 AFCON winner Francois Oman Biyik and Geremi Njitap; holder of 2 UEFA Champions league and AFCON medal winner and Mtawali was selected for playing for French side, Toulouse FC.

The other former African football stars were from Nigeria, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Senegal, South Africa and Coye d’Ivoire converged in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea on the 10 October 2018 for a gala football game.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :