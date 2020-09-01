Mtendere Youth Club donate PPE to Chikwawa communities

Mtendere Youth Club in Chikwawa has donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to vulnerable community members in the district to support fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

The items included soap and face masks for orphans, the aged and persons with disabilities.

Speaking on Saturday after the handover, the club’s chairperson Gift Lamba said they donated the items to the needy because they could not access them.

“We commend club members, Centre for Youth Empowerment and Civic Education and Centre for the Victimised Women and Children for supporting us to reach out to these people,” he said.

Centre for Youth Empowerment and Civic Education district project officer Catherine Mbukwa said the youth club’s interventions will help reduce the spread of the pandemic.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Dyson Masiyamphoka, said they lacked money to buy face masks.

“With the donation, we will able to observe the precautionary measures easily,” he said.

At least 100 vulnerable people from Tomali Village, Traditional Authority Lundu and surrounding areas received the donation.

