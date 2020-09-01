Atupele says Malawi needs strong opposition: UDF, DPP to maintain alliance

It is in the interest of Malawi democracy to have a strong opposition for checks and balance, United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi has said, disclosing that his party will maintain its alliance with Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) up to the next general election.

Muluzi—who was running mate for former president Peter Mutharika in the court-ordered June 23 Fresh Presidential Election—said the role of opposition is as important as that of the governing.

He said the opposition ensures that the ruling political parties have a definite programme and policy to offer to the people and who can show a progressive path by action and not just by propaganda.

“Malawi needs a strong and effective opposition. The UDF and DPP working together provide that alternative voice,” said Muluzi.

Muluzi, who is son to former president Bakili Muluzi, said the role of the opposition is not to oppose every decision of the government. Rather, it is the duty of the opposition to support government for the acts that are in the interest of the nation.

“Political parties must aspire to play a constructive role rather than a detrimental one,” he pointed out.

On the DPP-UDF alliance, governance analyst Makhumbo Munthali tipped Muluzi to embark on a rebuilding exercise of his party.

Munthali said UDF should conduct “a post-mortem of why the party’s popularity has been dwindling over time despite being in partnership with DPP.”

Political observers say UDF needs to strengthen its ground base and need a new approach.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares