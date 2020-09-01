Atupele says Malawi needs strong opposition: UDF, DPP to maintain alliance
It is in the interest of Malawi democracy to have a strong opposition for checks and balance, United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi has said, disclosing that his party will maintain its alliance with Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) up to the next general election.
Muluzi—who was running mate for former president Peter Mutharika in the court-ordered June 23 Fresh Presidential Election—said the role of opposition is as important as that of the governing.
He said the opposition ensures that the ruling political parties have a definite programme and policy to offer to the people and who can show a progressive path by action and not just by propaganda.
“Malawi needs a strong and effective opposition. The UDF and DPP working together provide that alternative voice,” said Muluzi.
Muluzi, who is son to former president Bakili Muluzi, said the role of the opposition is not to oppose every decision of the government. Rather, it is the duty of the opposition to support government for the acts that are in the interest of the nation.
“Political parties must aspire to play a constructive role rather than a detrimental one,” he pointed out.
On the DPP-UDF alliance, governance analyst Makhumbo Munthali tipped Muluzi to embark on a rebuilding exercise of his party.
Munthali said UDF should conduct “a post-mortem of why the party’s popularity has been dwindling over time despite being in partnership with DPP.”
Political observers say UDF needs to strengthen its ground base and need a new approach.
For as long as Bebe Atupele remains president of UDF, forget about a strong and revived UDF. In this day and age, not many Malawians are interested to blindly follow family led parties. People want to follow leaders who get and sustain their positions through merit (hard work and grit). Examples are SKC and LMC. For this reason, parties like UDF, PP (where mother and son are president and VP respectively) and Aford should forget about scoring any significant achievements towards in the foreseeable future. Malawians are now politically sharp. Si zakubanja izi.
This is contrary to what the UDF SG, Kandi Padambo, said last week that the Alliance with DPP was for the Presidential Election only and that UDF will now go it alone. Who is giving the right information?
The Parlimentry Speaker should immediately vacate all Constituencies that were represented by a UDF or DPP MP’s who have crossed the floor and joined the UTM or MCP party by calling for new election. There is a Precedent to remove such MP’s to maintain strong opposition and the vote of the people.
DPP ate into the UDF stronghold and by maintaining the alliance UDF will not bring back the lost support. UDF should have moved away from the alliance for rebuilding purposes. Remaining in the so-called alliance will not help UDF to reclaim its political base. Come 2025 there will be only 3 political parties namely UTM, DPP and MCP and whichever 2 parties out of these 3 forms an alliance will carry the day regardless of what UDF will do and eventually UDF will be just a footnote on Malawi political parties. Wake up young Muluzi and do the right thing.
Strong opposition, eh? Brave words from “baby”. But he will soon change his tune once his corrupt dad is back in court. I bet the old man is already trying every trick in his arsenal to get in the good graces of the Tonse Alliance — just to stay out of jail.