Mthunzi Network organize jumble sell towards assisting orphans with PPEs

September 2, 2020

A group of young women whose purpose is to create a safe environment for children particulary  young girls in Malawi called Mthunzi Network  will on Saturday  be selling various items in a bid to raise money towards a fund for  purchasing Covid-19 personal protective equipment for Tilinanu Orphanage in Area 49, Lilongwe.

Nanthoka: Fundraising for orphans

The jumble sell will be held at Mbowe in Lilongwe with founder of the network, Sarah Maya Nanthoka, saying   they are optimistic about raising something substantial.

“From the money that we will raise on Saturday, we intend to purchase things like buckets, sanitizers, sanitary reusable pads and masks for the orphanage,” she told Nyasa Times in an interview.

Nanthoka appealed to the  general public if they have old clothes to  donate to  their organization so that they  sell them on Saturday as part of raising their funds.

She said n amount of contribution is too small to help Mthuzi Network realise their  dream.

“We have lots of items lined up on Saturday, and all what  I am urging people in Lilongwe is to support us come Saturday at Mbowe  because they is where the Jumble sell will take place,”  said Nanthoka.

She also said for the meantime their target is Tilinanu Orphanage, but if all goes well they will extend to different places in the country.

“Let me also emphasize that we are targeting  36 girls aged between 9-12, but it is our wish to reach out to as many as we can but basing on the kind of support from the public,” said  Nanthoka, who was  thankful to those that have already contributed the items they are going to sell.

She was also grateful, to Lilongwe-based musician, Macelba for accepting to partner their organization in sourcing help.

Nanthoka said those who are willing to assist should contact their organization on 0884861315.

So far, Mthunzi network, has managed to train girls and young women in some parts of Lilongwe to make reusable pads.

The Network, in collaboration with People Matter Organization, has managed to raise school fees for some street kids and other basic school necessities.

