Muhara sat on Viola dismissal during ‘impunity era’of DPP
Former Chief Secretary to the Government Lloyd Muhara ‘sat’ on a recommendation to summarily dismiss beleaguered National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) deputy chief executive Officer Gerald Viola for fraud and abuse of office.
A disciplinary committee of the NFRA board met in Mangochi in April where they recommend to have Viola dismissed after he was implicated in a scam where he single handedly gave out an order to supply maize worth K3.3 billion through a Local Purchase Order (L.P.O).
However, Muhara, a close friend to Viola did not act on the recommendation of the board after the issue was brought to him by Statutory Corporations officials.
“We recommended that this was a summary dismissal and made our position known to Statutory Corporation,” said a member of the disciplinary committee which has since been dissolved.
Insiders said since Viola’s appointment as Deputy CEO came ‘straight from the President’ there was need for OPC to guide them on the way forward.
“The issue was referred to Mr Muhara who simply just ignored it until there was a change of government. I hope the new government will look into this because this cannot be said as witch hunt,” said a top official from Statutory Corporations.
Viola was not reporting for work two months from April to June as he was busy campaigning for immediate past President Peter Mutharika in the lower shire. He continued to get his salary and benefits, according to NFRA Head of Human Resources and Administration Mc Donald Makonde.
Efforts to talk to Muhara proved futile as he could neither pick up the phone nor respond to various messages left on his phone.
Viola was arrested in Chikwawa on Friday for offering a government vehicle as collateral for usury.
DPP Government was a rotten one starting from the Head down to the tail.Imagine having rotten, unprofessional and unethical characters like Violas as Deputy Chief Executive Officers,how do yu expect an Institution to perform to the expected standards???????????????????????????????? Koma “Pulofesa” Peter Muthalika??????????????????????????????????????????
Mkungolimbana ndi nkhani za ziiii ngati agalu achiwewe fuckoff!! Mukhalira zomwezi nthawi ikungotha pachabe
Media is to blame for information black out. We learnt from the same media that the NFRA Board was sitting in Magochi to discuss the fate of Viola for the alleged offence he committed. After the meeting no further detail were provided to the public and the media did not make any effort to follow up on the matter. The media payed double standards. We should have known the position of the Board well before the money harbinger got arrested. This is the reason why some DPP cadets are claiming that what is happening to the law breakers now is… Read more »
Muhara is a disgrace.
Ma CADET nde muziti witch hunting. Like seriously inuyo mungamasekelele zopusazo?
Muhara has been frustrating efforts by boards of directors for statutory corporations to discipline many abusive and plundering CEOs. Muhara in corroboration with the Comptroller of statutory corporations, Ligomeka, have been getting bribes from these corrupt CEOs in order for them not to be subjected to disciplinary procedures. One good example is Linda Phiri of National Construction Industry Council (NCIC). There is a report by the disciplinary committee instituted by the board bordering on abuse of office and financial mismanagement. She took Mk21million in unauthorised loans. The board reported the matter to Ministry of Transport, Statutory corporations and OPC, but… Read more »
Ii think we joke too much in this country, what is this, leadership that read Law behaving like a minibus tout