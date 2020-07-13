Ben Phiri , Khadba face arrest, land sold through MHC under probe: 7 nabbed for conspiracy to defeat justice

Former minister in the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regime, Mr Ben Phiri is being earmarked for arrest over bootleg deals involving land as seven people suspected of conspiracy to defeat justice have been arrested.

Some civil society organisations including Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) have written Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Malawi Police Service’s Fiscal Department to stop all development on land sold to the public through Malawi Housing Corporation (MHC).

This follows whistle blowers giving ACB objective material evidence implicating former minister Ben Phiri to the landgate scandal.

HRDC chairperson Gift Trapence said they would want “all development on land sold through MHC to go through scrutiny.”

ACB confirmed it is investigation issues to do with land.

While the bureau could not give details on the docket of Ben Phiri, who is also called the DPP field marshal, it confirmed that there is a probe on lease of a plot in Chigumula but Blantyre District Commissioner.

It said Blantyre DC Bernard Nkasala – a relation to Ben Phiri – is suspected to have made arrangement or process to sub-lease 0.8571 of a hectare of leasehold land known as Lot.82 at Chigumula from Blantyre District Council to Nolvahiwa Phiri of P.O. Box 21, Thyolo.

The plot is for Ben Phiri and Nolvahiwa Phiri is his adopted son.

“Take notice that you shall not, without my written consent, sub-lease or otherwise deal with, or proceed with any arrangement or processes, for the sub-lease of 0.8571 of a hectare of leasehold land known as Lot.82 at Chigumula in Blantyre District, from Blantyre District Council to Nolvahiwa Phiri of P.O. Box 21, Thyolo,” says the ACB Director General Reyneck Matemba, in an order of restriction against the DC.

Efforts to obtain a comment form Ben Phiri failed as all his phones were switched off.

Meanwhile, seven people have been arrested for stealing computer hard drives at Ministry of Lands offices in Lilongwe in order to conceal incriminating information.

Lilongwe Police Station spokesperson Joseph Kachikho has confirmed the arrest of the suspects.

Thugs were hired break into the Ministry of Lands offices at City Centre where they dismantled computers and stole hard drives to hide information,

Suleman Ismail Khadba and Mustaq Chotia are alleged to be involved in illegal land acquiring, Corruption and money laundering

Last week the graft-busting body also ordered that all applications for change of ownership of vehicles, land and houses should be submitted to the bureau for vetting and clearance.

