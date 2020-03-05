Mulanje villagers in mob justice, kills ex convict

A 35-year-old man, Wyson Kuthawe, has died in Mulanje after being assaulted by a mob.

He met his fate in the wee hours of Wednesday at Thanguzi Bridge within Wasi Village in the district.

Gresham Ngwira, public relations officer for Mulanje police said Willy John reported to the police that he was cycling to Mozambique in the company of his friend when they got to the said bridge.

Ngwira said the two were immediately ambushed by Kuthawe and another suspect only identified as Matimati.

“The thugs beat them up with rods and panga knives but they relentlessly fought back, leading to the thugs’ escape.

“Later, some passersby found the victims in pain and when asked the two explained their ordeal. The team then searched for the criminals and found Kuthawe hiding within a bamboo field,” said Ngwira.

Ngwira said the mob pulled him out of his hideout and severely assaulted him.

Police came to the scene and found Kuthawe already dead, said Ngwira.

Postmortem done at Mulanje District Hospital established that he died of severe loss of blood secondary to severe head injuries.

His death comes two days after he was released from Chichiri Prison serving 12 years imprisonment for robbery.

Police condemn the act of taking the law into one’s hands as it is criminal. People are rather advised to take suspects to police not to execute mob justice, Ngwira said.

Kuthawe hailed from Sembezi village, Senior Chief Mabuka in Mulanje District.

