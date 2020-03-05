Seventh Day Adventist church in three week Mzuzu crusade

Personal Ministries Director for North Malawi Conference, Pastor Chance Chirwa says Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church will hold a three week city wide crusade in Mzuzu for people to know more about Jesus Christ.

Chirwa said the crusade will run from 1st to 21st March at Mzuzu Stadium and will be hosted by Pastor Dr. George Dzimbiri and Pastor Dr. Sosten Mfune.

“Pastor Dr. Dzimbiri will engage the youth in drug and substance abuse, cooperation with their parents, school performance and other challenges the youth are facing,” he said.

Chirwa said after a week, Pastor Dr. Sosten Mfune will come in with the good news about Jesus Christ and the signs of final days.

He said knowing the times we are living in, the crusade will help a lot of people to prepare themselves for the soon coming of Jesus Christ.

The director pointed out that the crusade is for both Adventists and non-Adventists and would help the community spiritually and physically as the meeting will include health personnel who will assist people with eye and tooth problems.

Pastor Dr. George Dzimbiri who is also a lecturer at Romalinda University in America said his goal is to interact with young people who are facing challenges.

He said his task is to help young people consolidate their faith, their religion, understanding what life means and why they are in this world.

“My focus is on counseling, awareness on dangers of drugs and health improvement on elderly and citizens through provision of glasses to those with poor sight,” he said.

The pastor thanked NMC, the church at large and the donors who made it possible for him to bring in 1400 brand new reading glasses and 100 books on youth empowerment.

The theme for the crusade is “Stop and think, are you ready for the coming of Jesus Christ?”

