Zimbabwe songstress exonerates Bushiri over pregnancy allegations: Ex minister Mukupe hallucinating

Family of songstress and entrepenuer Rachael J has rejected the allegations by her ex-partner, former Zimbabwe deputy minister of finance Terence Mukupe, that Prophet Shepherd Bushiri impregnated her.

In a statement, the family says they want DNA test on the former lover of the deputy minister, Racheal J to prove that it was indeed Bushiri who impregnated her, saying circumstances do not prove so.

“The claims being levelled against Rachael J of being impregnated by prophet Bushiri are unbelievable with his evidence stating that they met in 2018, how can it be possible for her to carry a pregnancy for two years?” asks the family.

“We want to state that these are malicious and defamatory statements issued. As you know, Terence Mukupe relies on unseemly and ungodly false attacks on others to maintain relevance.

“These allegations are unequivocally false, totally unsubstantiated and uncorroborated, and it’s a malicious and desperate attack on Rachel J and our family by a disgruntled individual who swore before the Police and witnesses that he would do everything in his power even if it meant fabricating material to destroy Rachel J, anyone close to her as well as discrediting her to her business contactsm” reads the statement.

Earlier, Rachel J humiliated the former minister after she said that she was never his wife and that the two of them were merely cohabiting.

She, however, insisted that Mukupe was responsible for the pregnancy and challenged him to take a paternity test if he was in doubt.

Rachel J also cleared ‘Major 1’ – as Prophet Bushiri is widely known – of any fault in the fiasco and claimed that Mukupe was an obsessive former love who could not deal with rejection and had vowed that if he could not have her, no other man would.

This did not seem to go down well with the former minister who took to social media to respond to the allegations.

Mukupe dismissed Rachel J’s statement saying that it was “Fake News” and claimed that she was not the one who had penned it.

However, after he posted his response Rachel J hit back hard saying that Mukupe should not claim what is not his. She insisted that she has never been married in this life and mocked Mukupe saying that he should accept that the relationship is over. She used the vernacular hashtag #Bvumakurambwa (Accept that you have been dumped) to make her point clearer.

Writing on Facebook, Rachel J said, “There hasn’t been a ring on this finger for a reason…..don’t claim what’s not yours! The real Boaz is in the making.Hit the road Jack, don’t you come back no more #Bvumakurambwa

Mukupe is yet to respond to the latest riposte.

Reacting to Mukupe’s claims on social media again, Bushiri denied the allegations.

