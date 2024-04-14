Mulli Brothers appoints new Managing Director…Leston Mulli off to Dubai

Mulli Brothers Holdings Limited (MBHL) has unveiled a topnotch Chief Executive Officer David Alexander Reynolds as the new Group Managing Director of MBL Limited and its subsidiaries.

Business magnet Leston Ted Mulli, who is now MBL Limited Executive Chairperson, unveiled Reynolds at a press briefing held on Saturday morning at Group’s Head Office in Chigumula, Blantyre.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony the business tycoon Mulli said Reynolds is a man of vision who will take the Group to greater heights.

“Reynolds is one of the topnotch Chief Executive Officers in the world, We are sure that under his dynamic leadership MBL holdings Limited in Malawi will fly and grow,” said Mulli

Commenting on his new role as Group’s Executive Chairperson, Mulli said he will be based in Dubai where he will be focusing on African investment which he described as “untapped gold”.

On his remarks, Reynolds said his first task will be to identify and mentor correct team members to work with.

Reynolds, a holder of Bachelors of Science Degree in Agriculture with honors from the University of Edinburg in England, is an experienced Chief Executive Officer with over twenty five years of working experience.

He has worked with various multinational companies from different countries including United Kingdom, United States of America, South Africa, Kenya, Zambia, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Tanzania.

MBL Holdings Limited, which employees over 5000 Malawians, has business in food retailers, tea retailers, farming, agriculture, books, hardware stores, tourist information, and travel agents among others.

