Mulli engages Chitakale residents after skirmishes over land

Business magnate Leston Mulli has called upon residents of Chitakale trading center in Mulanje not to be misled by what he calls ‘greedy people’ that claim his Chitakale Plantations Limited is digging up a football ground for a sugar plantation.

The remarks come after residents of Chitakale run amok on Tuesday and peacefully marched on Thursday against what they described as ‘inhumane’ conduct of Chitakale Tea Plantations by having intentions to plant sugarcane at a football ground belonging to the public.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Mulli, group managing direction of MBL holdings that owns over 15 companies including Chitakale tea plantations limited, said the issue is being propagated by people of ill will.

“We called traditional leaders to inform them our intention to construct proper dressing rooms and toilets, people were just answering the call of nature anywhere else. We also want to construct a netball court as we have done with STECO,” said Mulli.

He wondered why some people were alleging that the football ground in question is in the hands of the public.

“Documents are available showing that the place is owned by Mulli Trust and Chitakale Plantations Limited, if anybody has information to the contrary he or she should come forward,” he said.

The business mogul said it his will that Chitakale Plantations continue being a darling to the communities surrounding it.

Friends of Mulanje Orphans FOMO whose name was mentioned by Mulanje police as having grudges with Chitakale plantations on the same issue have distanced themselves from the fracas.

Martin Komiha, who led the demonstrations on Thursday, told Mulanje district commissioner to address issues raised the presented petition within 72 hours.

Mulanje district commissioner Stallichi Mwambiwa has called for continued co-existence between the estate and people surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, police spokesperson for Mulanje, sub Inspector Gracious Ngwira has applauded the residents for being peaceful during the one kilometer march.

