Maranatha Academy set for school re-opening

Maranatha Academy managing director, Ernest Kaonga, says they are ready for resumption of schools for students saying they have complied with all requirements for reopening.

Kaonga said Maranatha had fumigated their premises from all their schools.

“We have put in place the infrared thermometers and the touch-less hand-washing and sanitizing units. We have provided soap, water and placed signage at strategic locations to reinforce the guidelines”.

Kaonga added that sickbays had also been set up like in isolation centers, in accordance with the guidelines for reopening of schools.

He said the arrangements made by schools were adequate to accommodate, not only the senior students, but also the junior ones.

Kaonga added that students and staff had been directed to use face shields in addition to the face masks.

“We know it is not easy for children to put on their face masks for the hours they will stay in school. We considered the students that are asthmatic also. It might not augur well for those children to put on face masks for three to eight hours in the classroom.

“Even the teachers, we will provide face shields for them to wear while teaching. It won’t be easy for them teaching with face masks on. The children may not even hear them clearly,” he said.

Kaonga noted that there would not be co-curricular activities such as sports or assembly for the safety of both students and staff.

Ministry of Education last Thursday announced that schools and colleges will open on September 7 2020 starting with Standard 8, form 4 and final year students from Colleges.

Government emphasized on some of the strict guidelines for reopening.

For instance, disinfecting schools following Centre for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, in close collaboration with district councils; number two, all schools are to ensure that hand washing facilities are available and that hand washing is enforced.”

The Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 also said it has recommended the opening of schools because Malawi has confirmed few coronavirus cases in recent weeks. From a peak of 100 cases per day last month, Malawi has for the past three weeks, confirmed as few as five cases per day.

