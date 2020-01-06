Mulli paid courtesy call on Malawi ex-president Muluzi: ‘Unity ideal for progress’

Business magnate and managing director of Mulli Brothers Limited (MBL) Leston Mulli on Sunday visited retired president Bakili Muluzi at his BCA private residence in Blantyre in what he calls a courtesy call.

While confirming the visit to Nyasa Times, the Mulhako wa Alhomwe board of trustees’ chairperson Mulli said he went to wish Muluzi a happy new year and felt so important to seek some wisdom from the former president on a number of issues aft.

“Muluzi has a lot of experience in business and leadership and I felt I should go to him for a courtesy call.

“Muluzi is a very important person in this country who should never be ignored” said Mulli.

However, he refused to divulge the actual details of the courtesy call.

Mulli has lots of business interests in Malawi ranging from transport, agriculture, manufacturing and general supplies of goods.

He said Muluzi was in his jovial self, cracking jokes and offering advice on national unity for the country to record meaningful development.

Mulli said in their discussions, Muluzi also stressed on what President Peter Mutharika raised in his New Year’s message that violence and political vandalism was creating poverty instead of ending it.

He said Malawians should have hope in 2020 as the county is set to make progress after the government erected economic building blocks over the past five years.

Muluzi governed Malawi from 1994 to 2004.

