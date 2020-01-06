Gospel star Scrafoc glorifys God’s luxuries in new hit single ‘Folo Me’

Gospel artist Scrafoc has released a new single “Folo Me” inspired by the biblical book of Psalms 26 verse 6.

The verse, which says, “Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I shall dwell in the house of the Lord forever” has prompted the artist to glorify God’s blessings among Christians.

“The song it’s a declaration and a prophecy to all listeners to remind and encourage them that there are good things in life that God has prepared for them. It is to make people realize the goodness of God and not to be discouraged in their daily lives,” Scrafoc said in an interview with Nyasa Times.

According to the artist, the song mentions flashy cars like Ferrari, Lamborghini and Bentley as part of the blessings of luxurious life that God has for his children.

“Further, the song talks about clothing lines like Versace to remind listeners that God will ensure that he provides clothes for them.

“The song is simply about telling people to trust in God for extra ordinary miracles and blessings. If it has not yet happened today but surely some day it will happen,” he explained.

“Folo Me” was produced by South African based DJ Megi.

The song is from Scrafoc’s yet to be released third album in 2020.

