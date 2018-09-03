Mulli wants Kajoloweka’s Youth and Society deregistered: Pens NGO Board

Business magnate Leston Mulli who obtained a court injunction with his two companies—Sunrise Pharmaceuticals and Chombe Foods Limited—against rights activist Charles Kajoloweka, restraining him from commenting on the companies’ K8 billion claim case against government, has now written the Non-Governmental Organisation Board to either suspend or cancel Kajoloweka’s Youth and Society (YAS) registration.

Mulli accused YAS of interfering in his K8 billion claim from government, saying his comments may influence the court’s determination.

The business magnet obtained an injunction on Thursday restraining YAS, an organisation which Kajoloweka leads, from commenting on the K8 billion claim.

Mulli has further, through Churchill and Norris in a letter dated August 29 2018 asked the NGO Board to “bring YAS to account for its actions of misconduct and take necessary disciplinary action by either suspending or cancelling their registration.”

The lawyers representing Mulli has argued that in exercising its right to freedom of expression, YAS should not breach other people’s rights in the process.

NGO Board executive director Voice Mhone confirmed receiving the letter from Mulli and said they will make its determination.

Kajoloweka declined to comment, saying he is gagged by Mulli’s injunction which restrains him from speaking on the matter.

The court order Mulli obtained against Kajoloweka reads: “The order restrains you either by yourselves, your servants or agents or otherwise whosoever from making any publication on social media, the radio, television, press release or in whatsoever manner in relation the claimants, the Judiciary and the Attorney General in relation to the ongoing claims in High Court of Malawi Principal Registry civil cause number 747 of 2012 between Sunrise Pharmaceutical Limited and Chombe Foods Limited vs The Attorney General pending the determination of the said matter by the court or until a further order of the court.”

Mulli, through Sunrise Pharmaceuticals Limited and Chombe Foods Limited, sued government and claimed K3.1 billion as damages for losses during the July 2011 demonstrations in which 21 people were killed in Mzuzu, Blantyre and Lilongwe.

He is now seeking an additional K8 billion in a claim which is being heard at the High Court in Blantyre where Attorney General is challenging on behalf of government.

