Mulli wants Kajoloweka’s Youth and Society deregistered: Pens NGO Board

Business magnate Leston Mulli who obtained a court injunction with his two companies—Sunrise Pharmaceuticals and Chombe Foods Limited—against rights activist Charles Kajoloweka, restraining him from commenting on the companies’ K8 billion claim case against government, has now written the Non-Governmental Organisation Board to either suspend or cancel Kajoloweka’s Youth and Society (YAS) registration.
Mulli accused YAS of interfering in his K8 billion claim from government, saying his comments may influence the court’s determination.
The business magnet obtained an injunction on Thursday restraining YAS, an organisation which Kajoloweka leads, from commenting on the K8 billion claim.
Mulli has further, through Churchill and Norris in a letter dated August 29 2018 asked the NGO Board to “bring YAS to account for its actions of misconduct and take necessary disciplinary action by either suspending or cancelling their registration.”
The lawyers representing Mulli has argued that in exercising its right to freedom of expression, YAS should not breach other people’s rights in the process.
NGO Board executive director Voice Mhone confirmed receiving the letter from Mulli and said they will make its determination.
Kajoloweka declined to comment, saying he is gagged by Mulli’s injunction which restrains him from speaking on the matter.
The court order Mulli obtained against Kajoloweka reads: “The order restrains you either by yourselves, your servants or agents or otherwise whosoever from making any publication on social media, the radio, television, press release or in whatsoever manner in relation the claimants, the Judiciary and the Attorney General in relation to the ongoing claims in High Court of Malawi Principal Registry civil cause number 747 of 2012 between Sunrise Pharmaceutical Limited and Chombe Foods Limited vs The Attorney General pending the determination of the said matter by the court or until a further order of the court.”
Mulli, through Sunrise Pharmaceuticals Limited and Chombe Foods Limited, sued government and claimed K3.1 billion as damages for losses during the July 2011 demonstrations in which 21 people were killed in Mzuzu, Blantyre and Lilongwe.
He is now seeking an additional K8 billion in a claim which is being heard at the High Court in Blantyre where Attorney General is challenging on behalf of government.
It’s time for a revolution in Malawi. How can someone who bankrupted a bank still run businesses and simply say it’s a bad loan. What is the bank doing to recover all that money. Where is sanity here. Come on people we are not fools
Popeza Malawi ndi wainu nokha a Muli .
Mulli Brothers is a criminal enterprise that needs to be investigated to the core. All contracts entered into with government since the presidency of Bingu needs to investigated to ascertain if they were won in a fair manner. I and many others used to supply maize to Malawi Prisons only to be told Mulli will be the sole supplier of Maize to prisons from Chitipa to Nsanje. Secondly, the nation needs to be informed how compensation for the property he claims his companies lost during the July 20 nationwide demonstration was determined and if all proper procedures were followed in… Read more »
MULLI
CHAPONDA
NANKHUMWA
MCHACHA
BEN PHIRI
AND YOUR FRIENDS —ARE WICKED PEOPLE NOT THINKING ABOUT THE POOR MASSES OUT THERE !!
Exactly as I thought, well done Mulli. Much as some of us suspect a foul-play in all this, I really don’t understand why Kajoloweka singled you (Mulli) out and left out others like Dean LUNGU who are also making the same claim of interests. What’s the difference between Mulli and LUNGU? Kajoloweka, once again, stop hating people merely based on where they are coming from or their tribe. All of them lost property when robbers and thieves were protesting. And all of them are claiming interests to their lost money. So why Mulli only? Why NOT lUnGu too? Selective justice!
Don’t bring tribes in this issue, who is presenting Mulli? In fact the government through the Attorney General has challenged this payment, so what is wrong with YAS to do the same.
State Capture!!!!!!! Mavuto alipo akuluakulu.
Sha! tiyeni nazo
Thanks Mulli for coming out clearly to tell Malawians that NGO board is part of DPP. You have more powers on NGO Board, go ahead we shall see how the NGO board will address your interest.
Mulli ndiwakubaaa nchifukwa chani akukhetsa thukuta pano ndi YAS akunjenjemeleranji??if your claim is legit why uya jika jika too much?? (Kulubwalubwa) it simply means he wants to defraud the a Pumbwa regime akuifuna Nate aziwomoleretu coz akudziwa kuti come 2019 dhiphiphi is heading to disarray so adzasowa poyambira ma contract akatangale athera pamenepa agulukunyinda
Try to pay this guy you will face consequences.