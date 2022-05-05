MultiChoice introduces door-to-door sales of GOtv and DStv decoders

In an effort to increase accessibility to digital television and further provide customers with a world of choice, MultiChoice Malawi has introduced a Direct Sales Force (DSF) who will engage in door-to-door sales of GOtv and DStv decoders.

The service on offer from the DSF will include assistance with subscription activations and customers education on the DStv and GOtv digital self-service options — such as *470# USSD code, MyDStv app and the MyGOtv app, to effortlessly manage their subscriptions.

A statement from MultiChoice says customers can easily identify the DSF’s through their distinct blue DStv and yellow GOtv reflective vests.

“The MultiChoice DSF’s are dispersed through Malawi’s Northern, Central and Southern Regions — equipped with the knowledge and customer care for new and existing customers in the comfort of their own homes,” Corporate Affairs Manager, Zena Makunje says in the statement.

“Our ‘Sankha Wekha’ theme emphasizes our commitment to put our customers at the heart of everything we do, this initiative reiterates that commitment by bringing choice directly to our customers.

“As a contributing business citizen MultiChoice remains dedicated to enriching lives and growing hand in hand with our communities by upskilling our agents through our Sankha Wekha kiosks and creating jobs through our DSF initiative for powerful social upliftment” she added.

MultiChoice Malawi currently has over 152 agents and 58 accredited installers’ across the country with Sankha Wekha Kiosks located in Blantyre at Wenela bus depot, Ndirande (at old Peoples shop) and Chemusa.

In Lilongwe, the kiosks are in Area 25 Pamathanki, Area 25 Nsungwi and Area 36 Kaphiri while in Mzuzu, they are along M1 road and Mzuzu market.

Additional 10 kiosks were introduced in Blantyre at Blantyre Market, Area 1 Machinjiri, Area 1 Simama, Area 1 Kaviwale, Luwinga, Area 49, Area 29, Likuni and Kamba.

