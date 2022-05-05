Old Mutual donates K1.5 million to MDF towards sports festive

Old Mutual Malawi on Thursday made a donation of K1.5 million to support the Malawi Defence Force, MDF sports festival slated for May, 24-27 this year at Mafco in Salima.

The company’s Finance Manager, Andrew Kaunda presented the cheque on behalf of the company at Old Mutual Head offices in Blantyre.

In his remarks, Kaunda said Old mutual believes the relationship between them and MDF will continue to grow.

“This is one great event which reflect well on our partner, MDF as their office and calling always require to live healthy. And therefore, as Old mutual Malawi, we thought it proper to come in and partner with MDF by sponsoring with K1. 5 million to this event, “said Kaunda.

He said the donation is also in line with one of their responsible business core-values where they would contribute positively to communities where they operate in.

Receiving the cheque, MDF representative, Major Thokozani Moffat says the assistance will help to increase the price package to be given to best performing individuals.

“We commit to continue facilitating an interface between Old mutual and our soldiers in order to improve the livelihood of the soldiers,” he said.

Major Moffat also said the festival will include games like football, boxing and volleyball.

