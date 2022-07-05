MultiChoice launches one more channel on GOtv, OneZed

OneZed, a pan-African channel that caters to the Zambian and Malawian markets, has been launched on GOtv Value, GOtv Max and GOtv Supa packages effective July 5.

At a press briefing on Monday at Ryalls Hotel in Blantyre, MultiChoice Malawi’s Corporate Affairs Manager, Zena Makunje said OneZed — which is already on DStv platform channel 172 — is a full family entertainment channel through which GOtv viewers can expect shows that tell authentic African stories with international appeal.

She presented trailers of some popular shows on the channel that include drama/comedy, ‘Landlady Meets Landlord’ and thought-provoking drama series ‘Ubuntu’, afro-novela’s ‘Zuba’ and ‘Mpali’.

“The addition of the channel to GOtv packages forms part of MultiChoice’s ongoing business imperative to add more local content channels to its packages,” Makunje said.

Last month, MultiChoice also launched blockbuster movie channel, Studio Universal that is bringing an ultimate cinema experience into viewers’ homes with uninterrupted 24-hour channel viewing.

Studio Universal offers the best in Hollywood movies with a wide variety of choice from action, comedy and wholesome movies for the whole family to enjoy.

Makunje said OneZed will complement what Studio Universal is offering through its African stories with international appeal.

“When it comes to the best quality entertainment, GOtv certainly delivers the best,” Makunje said, while advising customers that they can easily manage their subscription and upgrade their GOtv package using the MyGOtv app or by dialing *470#.

“These simple and cost-effective self-service options allow customers to make hassle free payments, check their balance and fix errors.”

