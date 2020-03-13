Muluzi in South Africa for medical check up

Former president Bakili Muluzi is in South Africa for medical check up, his son Atupele has confirmed.

Writing on his Facebook wall, the United Democratic Front (UDF) president said the former president left on Monday for South Africa.

“He is doing well and recovering,” says the young Muluzi.

The statement comes amid fake news in social media platforms that Bakili had chaired a security meeting aimed at strategising on the arrest of opposition leaders included UTM leader Dr Saulos Chilima in a bid to foil the MCP/UTM alliance.

But UDF spokesperson Ken Ndanga has also come out strongly, wondering how a former head of state can chair or attend a security meeting.

He concurred with Atupele Muluzi that the former state president left Malawi on Monday for South Africa.

The Democratic Progressive Party led government has been severely weakened following the Constitutional Court ruling which annulled the May 21 presidential election and has since resorted to the arrests of critics as way of intimidating and silencing them.

