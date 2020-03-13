UTM takes alliance message to Chikwawa

UTM Party officials on Friday took the powerful alliance with Malawi Congress Party (MCP) message to the people of Chikwawa , saying that is the only option for better Malawi.

Party patron Noel Masangwi said t the UTM/MCP alliance, which is yet to be signed on March 19, will end the many problems the country is facing.

He urged the people to therefore vote for the alliance in the Constitutional Court sanctioned fresh presidential election on May 19, 2020.

“You people of Chikwawa are some of the people that are suffering as a result of poor economic policies of the DPP government. This can be corrected if the DPP is kicked out of government at the ballot box and the MCP/UTM alliance ushered into the government,” he said.

He told the people that the MCP and UTM alliance will be formally sealed next week .

Masangwi said the alliance should be a cause for excitement among the people because it is motivated by the desire to serve the people by the two parties.

“ If you look at the manifestos of both parties, you will see that all of them are people-centred, which is why it was not difficult to make this agreement.

“We want to serve Malawians by putting in place a policy framework so that anyone should have access to opportunities regardless of their tribe or where they come from,” said Masangwi.

UTM vice president Michael Usi told the people to register enmasse in voters register and massively vote for the MCP/UTM alliance.

Some of the people in attendance were former Speaker of Parliament and senior NEC member, Davies Katsonga; National Organising Secretary, Willet Karonga; Executive member, Louis Ngalande; Southern Region Director of Women, Mayi Mponda as well as Deputy Regional Governor for the south, Mr Malebo

