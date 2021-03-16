Muluzi, Malawi media managers get Covid-vaccine AstraZaneca

Former president Bakili Muluzi has become the latest high profile figure in the country to get Covid-19 AstraZaneca vaccine.

Director of Health and Social Services for Blantyre Dr. Gift Kawalazira administered the jab on Muluzi on Monday at his BCA Hill residence in Blantyre.

The high spirited Muluzi cracked jokes as he took the life saving jab in a televised event.

This comes at a time the debate on whether one has to take AstraZeneca Vaccine or not rages across the nation.

Influential persons in the country have jumped on the frontline to demonstrate the essence of taking the vaccine coming from the background of deaths that have robbed the country of its dear sons and daughters.

On March 11, President Lazarus Chakwera and his Vice Dr Saulos Chilima led the nation by becoming the first citizens to receive the vaccine.

Four days later, Muluzi received his AstraZeneca jab and endorsed it as safe.

“I have personally decided to receive the vaccine particularly taking into consideration the devastation CoronaVirus is causing across the globe. Let me also say that over 2.6 million people across the globe have succumbed to the pandemic and in our country, over 1000 people as of yesterday have lost their lives, these are our loved ones.

“So I want to give an example to my fellow Malawians that there’s nothing to fear about the vaccine. There are so many myths surrounding this but I took this opportunity to demonstrate that it is safe,” said Muluzi, who governed Malawi from 1994 to 2004.

Muluzi’s gesture bears yet another testimony that it is safer to take the vaccine than face adverse effects of the pandemic.

International media has reported that Kenya is battling the third wave of the pandemic, which to date has already claimed 12 lives.

During the ceremony, Muluzi’s family members and associates also received the jabs. They included United Democratic Front (UDF) first vice-president Lance Mbewe.

Media managers were also invited by the Blantyre DHO to take the vaccine at Muluzi’s residence. They included Times Group editor-in-chief George Kasakula, Daily Times editor Rex Chikoko, Nation Publications Limited deputy chief executive officer Alfred Mtonga and Weekend Nation editor Steve Nhlane.

