Mumba Leads Malawi’s Investment Drive at Launch of UK-Malawi Chamber of Commerce Scotland Chapter

In a bold stride to deepen Malawi’s global trade ties, Minister of Trade & Industry, Hon. Vitumbiko Mumba, will headline the official launch of the UK-Malawi Chamber of Commerce (UK-MCC) Scotland Chapter on June 12 at the prestigious Edinburgh City Chambers.

This landmark event, organised in partnership with the Scotland Malawi Partnership and the Malawi High Commission to the UK, is poised to unlock new trade and investment opportunities between the two nations.

Described as a “defining moment for Malawi–Scotland relations” by UK-MCC Chairperson Edgar Chibaka, the launch brings together Scottish and Malawian business leaders, diaspora entrepreneurs, development partners, and government officials to forge stronger economic ties.

“This is about building a new era of economic collaboration through diaspora-led initiatives,” said Chibaka. “We’re honoured to welcome Hon. Mumba and other distinguished guests to Edinburgh to celebrate this shared vision.”

Minister Mumba’s attendance signals Malawi’s growing focus on economic diplomacy, foreign direct investment (FDI), and sustainable international partnerships. His participation, according to the UK-MCC, underscores the government’s commitment to positioning Malawi as an attractive investment destination.

“Malawi is open for business,” affirmed His Excellency Dr. Thomas Bisika, Malawi’s High Commissioner to the UK and Patron of UK-MCC. “As we work toward becoming a self-reliant, upper middle-income country, trade and investment will be central to that journey.”

With interest surging in key sectors such as agro-processing, renewable energy, manufacturing, and tourism, Malawi is emerging as a hub for inclusive and sustainable growth. The UK-MCC’s Scotland Chapter is expected to serve as a vital platform for market access, policy dialogue, investment readiness, and fair trade partnerships.

CEO of the Scotland Malawi Partnership, Stuart Brown, hailed the launch as a natural extension of the longstanding people-to-people ties between the two nations.

“This initiative brings economic opportunity into the heart of our historic partnership,” said Brown. “It’s about ethical, inclusive trade that benefits both Malawi and Scotland for generations to come.”

The event will be moderated by UK-MCC CEO Hannington Gondwe, with an impressive line-up of speakers that includes:

Hon. Vitumbiko Mumba, Minister of Trade & Industry

H.E. Dr. Thomas Bisika, Malawi High Commissioner to the UK

Edgar Chibaka, UK-MCC Chairperson & Co-founder

Tracy Mitchell, MD, True Origin

Robert Anderson, MD, African Lakes Company

Louise Davies, CEO, Scottish Fair Trade

Cameron McAllister, Director, MF Coffee

Additional speakers are expected to be announced in the lead-up to the launch.

As interest grows, Malawian entrepreneurs and investors in the diaspora are being encouraged to register early to secure their place.

To register, visit: UK-MCC Scotland Chapter Launch Registration

