CCAP Clergy Urged to Shape Voter Minds Without Political Bias

In a powerful call to action, CCAP clergy under the Blantyre Synod have been encouraged to guide congregants to vote for candidates with sound development policies — while remaining publicly neutral in party politics.

This was the key message from The Very Rev. Prof. Silas Ncozana during a clergy conference held at Grace Bandawe Conference Centre in Blantyre.

Organised by the Synod’s Church & Society Department under the theme “Church and Politics: The Role of Faith Leaders Ahead of September 16, 2025 General Elections,” the conference emphasized the Church’s long-standing commitment to ‘Holistic Evangelisation’ as enshrined in its constitution.

Rev. Ncozana reminded attendees of the Synod’s pivotal 1992 declaration, which played a significant role during Malawi’s transition to multiparty democracy. He quoted the statement made on October 14, 1992:

“We as a Church have a responsibility to the people of this country to remain neutral in terms of party politics. In this way, we can be unbiased in our criticism of any injustices and oppression we see from any political party.”

“Ministers of religion,” the declaration continued, “are expected to be publicly neutral — no matter what their personal convictions.”

The conference comes at a time when the Synod — through its Church & Society programme — has been accredited by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to conduct civic and voter education from the pulpit ahead of the 2025 elections.

Rev. Ncozana, a founding figure of the Public Affairs Committee (PAC), warned that political bickering is already in full swing ahead of the polls and urged the clergy to take up their prophetic roles — not by endorsing candidates, but by speaking truth to power without fear or favour.

Moderated by renowned broadcaster Brian Banda of Times TV, the panel discussion sparked spirited debate around whether clergy should engage in political discourse. While Rev. Ncozana affirmed the right of religious leaders to be politically aware and vocal, he stressed the importance of neutrality in public endorsement.

“Religious leaders must remain prophetic — as the Catholic Bishops did with the 1992 Pastoral Letter — but not partisan,” he said.

He also lamented that PAC has strayed from its original mission, accusing some of its current leaders of being compromised through political bribery — a concern echoed by fellow panelists Rev. Daniel Gunda, former Synod General Secretary, and Rev. Father Boniface Tamani, Vicar General of Blantyre Catholic Diocese and former PAC Chairperson.

The conference brought together presbytery clerks and Church & Society coordinators from all 20 presbyteries of the Synod. These strategic officers were encouraged to champion civic education from the pulpit — urging citizens to vote in large numbers and to carefully assess the calibre of candidates, without mentioning specific names.

Rev. Gunda concluded with a strong appeal:

“Let us fulfil our prophetic duty — not by campaigning for individuals, but by inspiring voters to make informed, values-based choices for the future of this country.”

