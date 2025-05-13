Chakwera Govt Hikes Minimum Wage by 40% to Empower Malawian Workers

In a bold and pro-people move, President Lazarus Chakwera’s government has announced a 40% increase in the national minimum wage, effective 1st July 2025 — a significant step aimed at improving the lives of Malawian workers and responding to rising economic challenges.

The announcement was made on Monday by Minister of Labour, Peter Dimba, during a press briefing in Lilongwe, following consultations with key stakeholders including workers’ unions and employers.

“This government is committed to ensuring that Malawians earn wages that reflect the economic realities of today. This is not just an economic decision — it’s a moral one,” said Dimba.

As part of the wage reforms, the Ministry has introduced a new special wage category for shop workers, with a minimum monthly salary of K150,000 for employees working in large retail outlets like Chipiku and other major stores.

Dimba emphasized that the wage increase is part of President Chakwera’s broader vision to align incomes with the cost of living, stimulate economic growth, and promote decent work for all.

“We are working under President Chakwera’s leadership to create a Malawi where workers are not just surviving — but thriving. This adjustment brings us a step closer to that goal,” he added.

The announcement has been widely applauded by labour rights advocates, who have long pushed for a realistic minimum wage that can sustain workers and their families.

Political analyst Chimwemwe Tsitsi, however, urged the government to go further by ensuring strict enforcement of the new wage structure.

“This is a commendable move by President Chakwera’s government, but implementation will be key. Employers must be held accountable,” said Tsitsi.

The wage increase comes as Malawians prepare for the 2025 elections and is likely to boost public confidence in the Chakwera administration’s “Malawi Watsopano” agenda — a promise of transformation, economic justice, and inclusive development.

