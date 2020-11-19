Mupacho lobbies for reusable face masks for Lilongwe rural primary schools

Access to quality education among rural learners is being compromised due to lack of personal protective equipment, a social oriented youth grouping Mupacho has noted.

At the back of that observation, the grouping has now ignited calls for well wishers to support its cause to purchase and distribute such equipment accross targeted schools in Lilongwe.

Although some learners afford to have such equipment, others have fallen into a dungeon of diring and living to need equipment for them to attend classes as it were.

As part of the measures marking the reopening of schools, learners were asked to ensure they have face masks and at least use provided equipment or purchase any sanitary fluids.

This has not just been easy at all for everyone.

Since the schools reopened, apart from washing hands regularly while in school premises, wearing a face mask was a must to every student and teachers were advised to enforce that, however the development forced some students who could not afford a mask to remain home.

Led by its director, Chris Loka, Mupacho initiative recently visited John Catherine (John C) primary school in Mutu village in the area of traditional authority Mtema in Lilongwe to donate reusable face mask, as a way of its continued desire to impact and touch lives through good deeds.

Loka said the move to donate the reusable face masks was necessitated by the picture of a standard one leaner Eliza Alick of the school that was seculating on social media wearing a sub-standard mask.

“When I came across the picture of this girl wearing a toned face Mask, I wasn’t sad or disappointed but I felt the passion and the willingness of this young girl to access education, that is why I decided to take the responsibility to mobilize the masks for her and her classmates,” he said.

Loka said it was sad to note that some learners stopped attending classes due to the fear of the pandemic and that they can’t afford a mask and as such he requested well-wishers to support them through Mupacho Initiative.

However, Loka said their activities mainly focus on secondary schools but they can always divert to also help primary school learners wherever necessary and when a need arises.

John Catherine Primary school Head Teacher Helix Chimutu thanked Mupacho Initiative for the gesture saying rural schools are always neglected in terms of support.

Chimutu said the donation of reusable masks to standard one learners will also help in boosting the class attendance for them.

“I am very happy that you come to donate reusable face Masks, we need more because we have other learners who are not attending classes because they don’t have masks, it is a must that every student should have a mask here but others are finding it hard to have one,” he said

EIiza Alick, Standard one leaner said she was happy that Mupacho initiative thought about her and rendered support as such she was energized to work hard in class as a way of encouraging those who wish her well.

John C Primary school is at Mutu village, in the area of traditional Authority Mtema in Lilongwe, about 6 kilometers from the Roadblock that separates Area 49 and area 25.

