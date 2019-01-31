Murder suspect Misonzi Chanthunya walks out of prison after court bail

Misonzi Chanthuya, the man suspected to have killed and buried his Zimbabwean girlfriend Linda Gasa under a concrete floor is free at home after he has been granted bail by the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Chanthunya is suspected to have killed Linda Gasa in 2010.

Judge Dunstan Mwangulu made the ruling on Thursday when the case resumed after a break of close to two months now.

In his ruling, Mwaungulu observed that Chanthunya has overstayed in jail hence granting him bail.

Mwaungulu ordered Chanthunya to pay K5 million bail bond in cash and surrender all travelling documents to the court.

