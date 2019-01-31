Malawi President religious aide urges clergy to expose abductors and killers of persons with albinism

Presidential Advisor to the President on Religious Affairs, Apostle Timothy Khoviwa has urged religious leaders in the country to join other stakeholders in exposing assailants involved in killing and abduction of people with albinism.

He made the call Tuesday in Karonga during a prayer ceremony which was organised by Northern Region Interfaith Organisation following the abduction of a one and half year old child in the district.

Khoviwa said religious leaders have a crucial role to expose those who are involved in killing and abducting people with albinism saying the people involved in such criminal acts belong to either churches or mosques.

“Let us have special time to pray against these barbaric acts, I am optimistic that if we do that every Sunday, Friday and Saturdays, those involved will be put under arrest by the Holy Spirit before they are arrested physically by the police,” the Presidential Advisor said.

He told the religious leaders to rise up and condemn any form of sin without fear.

Northern Region Interfaith Organisation Chairperson, Bishop Silent Mtambo said the act of killing and abducting people with albinism shows that perpetrators of such acts lack spirit of patriotism, integrity and hardworking.

“We are the salt of the earth, but if the salt have lost its flavour, where shall it be salted? I am quoting Matthew Chapter 5 verse 13.

“If our friends with albinism cannot find peace in the church where do you think they can find peace?” he asked.

Paramount Chief Kyungu said it is pathetic that some of the alleged suspects in the barbaric acts are the so called church leaders, police, traditional leaders and political leaders.

“These are the people that matter in our society, so if they are indulged in these sinful acts where will people escape to for refuge?” he asked.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :