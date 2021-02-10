Musician Dr. Drew to release ‘Love’ EP on Valentine’s day

As the country is going through difficult times due to the Covid-19 pandemic, musician Dr. Drew real name Andrew Mijoya will on February 14 release his first Extended Play (EP) to cheer up his fans as the world celebrates love on Valentine’s day.

The EP will be dropped ahead of his debut album release later this year.

Tittled “love” the EP intends to remind all that despite going through hard times everyone can take time to appreciate and celebrate with those they love.

“This EP is a celebration of love, and it covers Agape (The God Kind of Love), and Eros (Romantic Love).

“It always feels great to help lighten up mood for my fans when they are passing through trying times,” said Dr. Drew, who is also a medical doctor by profession.

According to the artist he worked with one Lilongwe-based, and two Blantyre-based producers.

“Obed Kananji of Groove Factory Lilongwe produced two tracks namely ‘Ndiganiza za Iwe’ and ‘Ndimakukonda’, which were then recorded at Phantom by Blessings Hollah.

“Blantyre-based producer AB Malinga of Melodix studio produced My Everything and Original while ‘Chikondi’ was produced by myself and recorded at Phantom,” he said.

Among the artists he has collaborated with are Niekay on ‘Chikondi’, gospel rapper Regenerate on Original, and Tamanda Mgala on My Everything.

“We have taken time to explore different styles on this project. Two tracks have all instruments recorded live and the other three have a combination of live and digital instruments.

“We have also included rap on one of the tracks, which means that there is something for every listener out there,” explained the artist.

This EP will be available for purchase via digital platforms at K 1,000.

