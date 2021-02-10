Court refuses case transfer of police officer charged with rape to another court

A court in Limbe has refused to move a case of a police officer implicated in raping a 17-year-old girl at a police station, to Blahtyre magistrates court.

The Limbe Magistrate Court has dismissed the application by the State to move a case against Andrew Chigaga, the police officer alleged to have defiled the girl saying the state did not give convincing reasons.

On January 27, 2020, the state asked the court to move the case to the Blantyre Magistrate Court where the suspect can get a stiffer punishment when convicted.

However, Magistrate Tsoka Banda, who is hearing the case, dismissed the application saying the State did not give valid reasons to convince the court to move the case to another court.

Ian Kumpita, lawyer representing the police officer, said he is happy with the ruling.

And on her part, Eunice Ndingo, one of the prosecutors said the State is ready to start parading its witnesses when the case resumes next Tuesday.

