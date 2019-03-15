Muslims to launch arts website to spread teaching of Islam in Malawi

The Malawi Muslim community will on March 21 2019 launch its Islamic Arts website, for spread teachings of Islam through arts.

The platform will be launched in Lilongwe and Blantyre simultaneously.

The website will provide a chance for Muslim artists to upload their music Nasheeds (Islamic chants), poetry and lectures.

Founder and owner of the website, Haleel Kalonga, a third year student at Malawi College of Accountancy (MCA), said time has come for people to find Islamic artistry easily.

“The people will also download their favourite music Nasheeds, poetry and lectures for free,” he said.

Kalonga said the idea was mooted after observing that some music websites in the country sideline Nasheed music.

“Some websites, even televisions and radios sideline Muslims, we only get recognition on Fridays. This moved me to create our own platform,” he said.

Muslim poet Jannah M’dala described the development as good.

“We have been waiting for this platform for a long time. We did not have any medium where our fans within or outside our faith could access our work, but with this development we have chances of reaching our fans easily,” he said.

Kalonga hinted that he intends to introduce awards for Muslim artists for their commitment to the religio

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :