Mussa hosts Chirazulu chiefs: ‘Continue giving support to DPP’

Traditional chiefs from Chiradzulu East have been asked to avoid receiving handouts from opposition power hungry politicians and instead remain loyal to the govenring Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to ensure they don’t wreck the development agenda.

Minister of Information and member of Parliament for the area Henry ‘Mtengowaminga’ Mussa made the remarks over the weekend when he invited traditional chiefs for an end of year interaction which took place at Madalitso Orphanage Centre in the district.

The meeting was mainly organised with the aim of thanking the chiefs for their support rendered to the DPP administration since the late Bingu wa Mutharika’s era up to date.

Mussa said chiefs are the hub of development as they always make sure that programme’s and government projects are being implemented.

He also added that the meeting was also meant to give opportunity to the chiefs to express some of the challenges being experienced by members of the communities in their areas and hear their concerns and views and discuss how they can be improved as well as prepare them for the forth coming May 21 Tripartite election by reminding them to continue looking forward and not backwards.

“We want to have solid leaders who are committed to the development in Chiradzulu East constituency not leaders who are shaken with small handouts from power hungry politicians or mixing things because such behaviour makes people to suffer when leaders are following things with their personal interest or agenda at the expenseof majority,” said Mussa.

Senior Group Village headman Chikoja thanked the Minister for organising the meeting which she said has helped the chiefs to open up their eyes.

She said previously most traditional leaders had no know idea on the dangers of receiving handouts or any type of gifts from political leaders of different parties.

“We always feel proud of our MP because he is very open and close to us in all the time. He normally organise these meetings at the end of every year and I can testify that we really benefit a lot because he provide us good advise and teach us on how best we can make ourselves good and respected leaders,” said SGVH Chikoja.

A total of 154 chiefs from the area attended the meeting.

