Rival villagers fight in Dowa,  grab land and livestock: Others fleeing to Mzimba

Malawi Police in Dowa are investigating clashes between two tribes which has led to 12 members of a Chewa tribe fleeing to Mzimba after ngoni villagers descended the village, grabbing land and livestock.

At least nine ngoni villagers descended on Chokoma village, the only Chewa village in chief Chiwere’s area in the district, grabbing land and livestock and destroying property.

Police spokesperson in Dowa Richard Kaponda confirmed the incident, saying the police were waiting for the villagers to lodge a complaint before arrests were made although investigations on the matter had started.

“We are aware of the issue but no chief has reported the matter to us. We will take action once the issue has been reported to us,” he said.

Dowa has a unique set up as most of the traditional leaders are Ngoni although they are in central region and this has caused friction between the Chewas and the Ngonis.

Some of the Ngoni traditional leaders said they invaded the Chewa village to force village headman Chakoma make peace with them.

“He is a very difficult village headman, we just want him to agree to our peace terms,” said one of the village headmen.

Village headman Chakoma and chief Chiwere were not immediately available for comment whilst officials from the district commissioner could not be reached as they were reportedly on Christmas and New Year holidays.

