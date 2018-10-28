Mutharika advises Malawi churches to be apolitical: ‘Together facing the future’

President Peter Mutharika has advised churches in the country to desist from politics and concentrate on serving people of God if the country is to attain meaningful development.

Mutharika made the appeal on Sunday in Blantyre when he attended big Sunday prayers organized by the Blantyre Baptist Churches Association held under the theme: ‘Together facing the future.’

The Malawi leader who led the prayer service in reading the scripture from Philippians 3 verses 12-14, said as a leader who respects freedom of worship, he serves people of different religious backgrounds, noting the need for the clergy to shepherd the ‘flock’ to the right path that would please God.

“All churches are equal before God the Almighty and all are important towards the development of this country. As such, I urge you to refrain from politics or any other activities that may lead to the destruction of the country’s development.

“Above everything, all we need is a positive mindset, self-belief and togetherness to ensure that we transform the country to a prosperous nation with its people having the most basic facilities like good roads, electricity and skilled youths through the already instituted community technical colleges,” Mutharika said.

Speaking earlier, main organizing committee chairperson for the prayers, Reverend Lazarus Nkhoma said the aim of the prayers was to seek God’s intervention for peace in the country, good rains in this year’s agricultural season as well as smooth running of the electoral process for next year’s elections.

Nkhoma said the Baptist Convention of Malawi felt honoured to have President Mutharika and the First Lady as special guests to the big Sunday prayers, saying it was a demonstration of commitment towards consolidating freedom of worship in the country.

He, therefore, assured the country’s leadership that as a church, the Baptist Convention would foster peace in the course of preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ to people of God.

“Plans are also underway to go into developmental activities that will benefit the underprivileged through provision of scholarships regardless of one’s religious affiliation to effectively complement government’s efforts to ensure right of education to all,” Nkhoma added.

Established in 1959 by American Missionaries at Ndalama Village at Thondwe in Zomba, Baptist Churches Association currently has 2,000 churches with 500,000 members countrywide.

