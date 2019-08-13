Mutharika appoints new parastatal boards: Jumbe, Apostle Mbewe, Sendera Sisters vocalist get posts

President Peter Mutharika has appointed new board of directors for some statutory corporations following the expiry of terms of office for previous holders and rewarded party members and those who tow this government line including faith leaders, chiefs and some for civil society.

Mutharika has appointed former legislator Felix Jumbe to chair the troubled Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (Admarc). Other board members at Admarc include Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) youth leader Dumisani Lindani and media practitioner Tusekele Mwanyongo a former press officer for former president Joyce Banda.

According to a statement released last evening by Chief Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) Lloyd Muhara, the appointments, which are with immediate effect, have included individuals of diverse backgrounds such as members of legal fraternity, academia, business, civil society, politicians, clergy and traditional leaders.

Mutharika has also maintained some board chairpersons such as James Naphambo at Blantyre Water Board (BWB).

Religious leaders among them Apostle Madalitso Mbewe of Calvary Fanily Church and Bishop Charles Tsukuluza who recently formed Interfaith Forum for Peace and Justice and Dialogue, a grouping disowned by other prominent church leaders have also been given top positions.

Apostle Mbewe has been retained as board chairperson of Central Region Water Board (CRWB) with Tsukuluza heading Lilongwe Water Board (LWB),.

Leaders of some NGOs whom some Human Rights Defenders have dubbed GoNGOs (Government Owned NGOs) among them Undule Mwakasungula-(Smedi board), Fryson Chodzi (Nocma board), have also been appointed.

However, Mutharika has once again included in some parastatal organisations with traditional leaders who include Chief Lukwa, Chief Khongoni, Chief Kaomba despite political commentators questioning the moral of their massive inclusion in previous appointments.

Chancellor College political scientist Boniface Dulaniis on record to have observed there was little traditional leaders bring to the boards as they do not have the expertise.

Others appointed include DPP Sendera Sisters vocalist Mirriam Chimbalanga who is in the Malawi Housing Corporation (MHC) Board.

