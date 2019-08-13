New law to reduce land disputes in Karonga

Community leaders in the area of Senior Chief Wasambo in Karonga have hailed new land law saying it would help to reduce disputes and institutionalize land ownership if it is implemented and operationalized.

Speaking Monday during the new land low sensitization meeting, Wasambo said the law is pivotal towards reducing land ownership disputes.

He said previously, there were numerous cases of land disputes because of lack tangible evidence on proper land demarcations as people had no land maps.

“We have had various cases of land disputes in our communities’ especially on boundaries and some people have lost their land in courts because they are poor and illiterate and could not ably defend themselves. I am however optimistic that the new land law will help to bring sanity and eliminate such conflicts and suffering of innocent people.

“I therefore ask my fellow community leaders to embrace this law because it has come to stay and we need to accept and create a conducive environment to ensure that the project which is piloting the application of this law achieve the desired results,” Wasambo pointed out.

Deputy Surveyor General in the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Masida Mbano said the law aims at empowering communities with knowledge on land issues.

He said the Ministry has facilitated the establishment of customary land committees through communities can have their land disputes resolved within their localities.

“Previously, the people could just go straight to court jumping important people who could be witnesses on the ground but with the new land law, all disputes will be sorted within their localities and through customary land committees,” Mbano added.

Karonga District Council official, Flankline Mtambo advised people in the area of Senior Chief Wasambo to cooperate to ensure that the pilot project achieves the objectives.

