Youths cheer inmates at Chitipa Prison

Youths in Chitipa donated assorted items including soap, food stuffs, reading materials such as newspapers and books at Chitipa Prison.

This was part of commemoration of the International Youth Day on Monday where they cheered the inmates at the prison.

Chitipa District Youth Officer, Jessie Mwansambo said it was appropriate for the youth to celebrate the day with the inmates as one way of demonstrating love and unity.

“We are commemorating this day with the inmates because have been working together in a number of activities in the district. We worked together with the inmates during the youth clean-up campaign and sporting activities and I believe that we will continue corroborating with them once they are out of the prison,” she said.

Chitipa Youth Network Chairperson, Louis Mhango said the donation was made to encourage the inmates so that they feel they have people who care about them.

“The text books and newspapers will go a long way in transforming them and we hope that they will join our different youth clubs once they complete serving their sentences,” he said.

Chitipa Prison Chaplain, Chimwemwe Mbando expressed gratitude for the donation.

The youths prayed with the inmates before distributing 10 cartons of U-fresh soap, 10 bales of soya pieces, 22 old newspapers, 90 general knowledge text books, a volleyball ball and volleyball net.

The donation was made with contributions from the youths with assistance from Peach Tree and Tubepoka Development Initiative.

International Youth Day designated by the United Nations is commemorated on August 12 annually and serves as an opportunity to raise awareness on challenges which youth face worldwide.

The day was commemorated was under the theme ‘Transforming Education’.

