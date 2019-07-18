Mutharika appoints tri-service Commanders at Malawi army

July 18, 2019

President Peter Mutharika in his capacity as Commander in Chief of the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) has appointed appointed Tri-Service Commanders and Deputy Commanders  of the army  with newly-appointed MDF Commander General Vincent Nundwe still at the helm.

According to Chief Secretary to Government, Lloyd Muhara, the appointment of the Tri-Service Commanders isin line with Section 4 of the Defence Force Act (2018).

Mutharika has appointed  Major General Alick Bentry Mhone as Army Commander ( Landed Forces) while the deputy army commander ( Landed Forces)  is Brigadier General Davis Sesatino Mtachi.

The President has appointed Major General Andrew Lapken Namathanga as Airforce Commander while  Deputy Airforce Commander is Brigadier General Ian MacLeod Chirwa.

Brigadier General Francis Blessings Kakhuta Banda  has been appointed Maritime Force Commander with Colonel Richard Tobias Chagonapanja as  Deputy Maritime Force Commander.

According to the office of the President and cabinet the appointments are with immediate effect.

The statement further states that the Commander of the Malawi Defence Force remains General Vincent Nundwe with Lieutenant General Clement Namangale as Deputy Commander of the Malawi Defence Force.

Nundwe replaced General Griffin Spoon Phiri who has now been appointed national security adviser.

