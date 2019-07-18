Rwandans in Malawi to celebrate liberation day on July 19

Rwandans living in Malawi will on Friday celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Rwanda’s Liberation Day know as Kwibohora25 which is a reminder on how far Rwanda has come since the heroic stopping of the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi and the country’s total liberation on 4th July 1994 by the men and women organised under the Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF).

According to a press statement by First Counsellor at Rwandan High Commission in Zambia Abel Buhungu, the day is a reminder to Rwandans that the best way to honour the men and women who paid their ultimate sacrifice in fighting for Rwanda’s Liberation, is to sustainably work hard to have a country that Rwandans are proud to call home.

The day will be celebrated under the theme “Together we prosper”.

“This theme underscores the importance of unity of Rwandans in the country’s development process. During the last three Liberation day anniversaries, government has embarked on building free but yet moderately modern homes for vulnerable citizens across the country designated as model village houses,” said Buhungu.

He added that as encapsulated in Malawi’s Vision 2020 currently propelled by its Development Strategy, the Malawi Growth and Development Strategy (MGDS) 2017- 2022, Rwanda is also working hard to attain her target of developing into a knowledge driven economy and a middle-income country by year 2035.

“It has accordingly widened the scale and quality of production of goods and services, including in manufacturing whilst creating both local and export markets. With the different innovations and focus on the economy,” he said.

Since her liberation, Muhungu said the country has made milliard achievements like successful stopping of the 1994 genocide against Tutsi and removal from power of a dictatorial pre-July 4th 1994 genocidal regime, return and reintegration of the millions of Rwandan refugees some of whom had been made stateless for over thirty years and facilitating reconciliation and rebuilding of unity among Rwandans.

It has als ensured sustained economic development, averaging eight percent in the last 15 years, instituting democratic dispensation and women empowerment where 61 percent of parliamentarians are women and 50 percent in cabinet and ensuring dignity and reincarnation of hope and confidence for Rwandans.

Under President Paul Kagame, Rwanda has repeatedly been ranked among the safest, cleanest and among fastest growing economies, not just in Africa but globally.

With economic growth of 8.6% in 2018, Rwanda has consistently been reforming her business regulations to motivate investors and drive economic growth. The 2019 World Bank report ranks Rwanda as second easiest place to do business in Africa.

In 1994, nearly 100 % of Rwanda’s total budget was externally funded whist in 2018/2019 budget, 67% of National Budget is funded domestically. In the World Index for effective spending, Rwanda Government is globally rated among top five most effective spenders.

