Mutharika arrives in UK for Chogm: Plans to address Malawi Diaspora community

April 16, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter 2 Comments

President Peter Mutharika who left Malawi on Friday  – with a stop over in South Africa – on Monday arrived  in the United Kingdom (UK) for the 2018 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2018.

President Mutharika in London

The First Couple now in UK

UK will host the meeting where leaders will gather in London and Windsor to address the shared global challenges we face and agree actions on how to create a better future for all.

Mutharika described the meeting as important for Malawi saying it will benefit the country in a number of ways such as health, education and agriculture among others.

“The meeting is important for Malawi as it will accord us benefits in a number of areas through discussions that we will have such as cooperation among commonwealth countries, sustainable development and malaria control among others,” he said.

The Malawi leader  observed that due to the importance of the meeting it was important for him to go and not delegate.

Apart from First Lady Gertrude Mutharika, the President was accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Emmanuel Fabiano.

The meeting which will take place from 16th — 20th April, will be held under the theme Towards a Common Future.

Mutharika  will attend a dinner hosted by Her Majesty the Queen at Buckingham Palace and gather at Windsor Castle for the Leaders’ Retreat – a day when leaders engage in frank dialogue and set the course for future Commonwealth co-operation.

The Commonwealth is a diverse community of 53 nations and more than 80 organisations that work together to promote prosperity, democracy and peace. It is home to a third of the world’s population and nearly 40 % of its young people. The agenda of the Commonwealth Youth Forum is developed by an international taskforce made up of young leaders from across the Commonwealth, working in partnership with the Commonwealth Youth Council (CYC) and youth-led networks.

After  attending  Commonwealth summit, Mutharika will later go on a four-day State visit to Scotland.

Meanwhile, President Mutharika will address the Malawi diaspora on April 22, according to Malawi High Commissioner to UK, Ken Mphonda in a correspondence to Chairperson of Malawi Assiciation UK, Hanningtin Gondwe.

The venue and time of the diaspora consultative meeting  will be announced “in due course”.

 

 

#DzukaniAmalawi
Guest
#DzukaniAmalawi
Colonialists are still running the show 54 years after independence. Political leaders have to gather in London with begging bowl whilst sharing a meal with the masters, at the high table. have we ever thought what goes through the heads of these colonialists when you’re seating with them at the big table? When are we going to emancipate ourselves as Africans or Malawians. Given our abundant resources in Africa, which the western countries so need, they should be flying to Africa and give us the respect. Let’s think of changing the ball game by emancipating ourselves from colonial chains. If… Read more »
Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
30 minutes ago
Dixson Dzida
Guest
Dixson Dzida

Addressing people in diaspora? Abwanawa anawanamiza anthu kunja kutiakadzakhala pulezident adzapanga malamulo a dual citizenship mpaka pano fwetete

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
47 minutes ago

