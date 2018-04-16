Shoe thefts at mosques worry worshippers, Malawi police asked to take action

People in Balaka have asked the police to take to book thieves who are terrorizing mosques by stealing shoes left outside the religious buildings.

Since muslims are required to take off shoes outside the mosque, thieves have targeted the shoes.

Everyday after prayers many worshippers come out of mosques and discover that their shoes are stolen, leaving them to go home barefoot.

This prompted the police to ask for a community policing meeting where the law enforcers promised to investigate the matter and take the perpetrators to book.

Muslim Association of Malawi district chairman for Balaka Ishmael Mthiko said the thefts are a distraction to the muslim community when they are praying in mosques.

“We always leave our shoes outside the mosque. These thefts make also worried when we are inside the mosques praying, so do something please, we beg you,” said Mthiko.

Inspector Nungwe from Balaka police assured the police that the law enforcers have taken up the issue seriously.

“We will not listen and sit but we will act, this is a serious issue,” said Nungwe.

The meeting was also attended by traditional and political leaders.

