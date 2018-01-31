Mutharika assures steady electricity in Malawi by May: Commission Escom gensets to boost power supply

January 31, 2018 Tiwomge Mvula 1 Comment

President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has assured Malawians that the country would soon start enjoying blackout – free situations due to proper measures government is implementing towards improving the energy sector.

President Peter Mutharika commissioned 55 megawatts diesel generators at ESCOM Power station in Blantyre

President Mutharika was speaking on Wednesday when he commissioned 55 Megawatts Power Supply Generators at Chichiri Power Station in Blantyre.

He said blackouts would be history come May 2018 because of installation more generators on top of the current diesel-powered generators the Energy Generation Company (Egenco) is installing.

About 300 megawatts power generators would be installed by mid next year and 1400 others the next two to three years, according to the Malawi leader.

“The current 120 emergency power supply generators installed in Blantyre and others yet to be installed in Lilongwe and Kasungu will ease and eradicate the country’s economic stagnancy.

“This measure will reduce blackouts and help improve the operations of sectors like mining and agriculture sectors,” Mutharika said.

The President added that government was also working hard to bring more foreign direct investors in the energy sector to bolster efforts in economic growth.

He cited the coming in of Aggreko as one of the foreign companies investing which is working together with the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) and Egenco.

Speaking earlier, Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining, Aggrey Masi said Malawi disclosed that his Ministry is also working towards cross border power connectivity and engagement of independent power producers as another way of improving power generation and supply.

“Government has prioritised the energy sector as a catalyst for acceleration of socio-economic growth. We want Malawi to reach a point of selling electricity to other countries in the region as well as buying from these countries if the need arises,” Masi said.

ESCOM board chairperson Dr Perks Ligoya said fluctuations of water levels in Lake Malawi and Shire River will no longer result in prolonged blackouts with the installation of these generators.

“The generators will be operating six hours daily hence reducing the hours of blackouts from 24 hours to nine hours. When more generators come, we will have power throughout the year,” Ligoya said

1 Comment on "Mutharika assures steady electricity in Malawi by May: Commission Escom gensets to boost power supply"

Koma kumeneko.. please some school the fuel consumption for each of these Generators… To my dissapointment, Escom few days ago said consistent power will be available by April.. now the President is saying by May… no wonder our country will not develop… From the speech, it seems Malawi long long term plans is Generators.. guys let us be honest… generators are expensive and unsustainable to the end users.. they will deep deeper in their already empty pockets.. Muonaso kuti katundu mitengo yisinthaso ndi 24%.. while ma salaries ali chikhalirecho….. Izi zokomera inu amene chilichose ndi chaulere. DZIKO LANGA INE??????????????????
6 hours 14 minutes ago

