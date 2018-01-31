U.S. Military General says Joyce Banda is definition of courage

President of Kansas State University in the United States (US), Richard Myers, a retired U.S. Military General, has said he is lucky to know Joyce Banda, former president of Malawi, and said she is the definition of courage.

Myers made the remarks when Banda, popularly known as JB, delivered a public lecture at Kansas State University.

He was referring to Banda’s bravery to become president in 2012 when people were attempting to stop her after the death of President Bingu wa Mutharika when she was second in command.

“She said the country is more important than my personal safety,” Myers said. “That’s courage.”

In her remarks, Banda thanked Myers for his involvement in securing her succession to the presidency of Malawi.

She said when Bingu wa Mutharika died, pressure built among some to not allow Her to become president, in spite of the country’s constitution.

Myers, and the U.S. Government, helped make sure Banda was sworn in as the president, she said.

“Myers got international support and intervened and I was able to take oath 72 hours later,” she said.

Banda served in various ministerial positions before becoming vice-president in the Bingu wa Mutharika administration. Later, she constitutionally ascended to the presidency following the death of Mutharika in April 2012.

She lost the 2014 elections to incumbent President Peter Mutharika and left the country shortly afterward and she has been living in a self-imposed exile.

