Mutharika attends Ramadhan prayers, gives out early eid al-fitr gifts

Former President Peter Mutharika on Thursday attended Ramadan prayers in Mangochi where he presented his early eid al-fitr gifts to some Muslim communities in the district. Mutharika who is also leader of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), donated food items to Muslims around Nkali Village Mosque, some few kilometers from his Page House. Mutharika wished all Muslims good Eid al-Fitr. He despite being living in the same community, he has relatives who are Muslims and he feels like being part of them.

“We take this opportunity to commend the dedicated Muslims who observed this Holy month of Ramadhan for we know they also put this nation in their prayers which is going through a number of troubles, including the recent Cyclone Freddy that has displaced hundreds of people, especially in the Southern Region,” he said.

He said former First Lady Gertrude Mutharika shared with the people of Mangochi the little they could, bearing in mind that some of them have also been affected by the incessant rains.

“We realized they needed food items to keep them going, especially to this time around around they will be celebrating Eid el Fitr.

He appealed to all Malawians to unite as a sign of solidarity with our Muslim friends.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!