Mutharika attends UNGA general debate: Set to deliver statement to world’s biggest stage Sept 26

President Peter Mutharika on Tuesday attended the opening of this year’s 74th United Nations General Assembly (Unga) general debate in New York, United States of America (USA).

UN General Assembly opened with the theme of “Galvanizing multilateral efforts for poverty eradication, quality education, climate action and inclusion.”

Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, president of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, presided over the opening of the debate.

The Malawi leader, who is expected to deliver his statement to the “world’s biggest stage” on September 26 2019 attended the opening of UNGA.

Mutharika—who is accompanied by the First Lady Gertrude Mutharika, some Cabinet ministers and high-ranking government officials— will be the eighth president to address the assembly on Thursday, after the President of the Federative States of Micronesia and before the President of Brunei Darussalam.

During last year’s Unga, Mutharika gave what several leaders described as the best speech in which he spoke against hypocrisy in the United Nations. His speech centred on the lack of two permanent African countries on the UN Security Council.

US President Donald Trump in his speech declared the era of globalism over as he urged fellow leaders to prioritise their own cultures and reject multilateral institutions.

“The future does not belong to globalists,” Trump told the murmuring crowd in the general assembly hall. “The future belongs to patriots. The future belongs to strong, independent nations.”

In his speech, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres asked world leaders to put people first. “The first words of the (UN) Charter — we the peoples — are a summons to place people at the center of our work. Every day. Everywhere.”

“We are living in a world of disquiet,” he said. “A great many people fear getting trampled, thwarted, and left behind. Machines take their jobs. Traffickers take their dignity. Demagogues take their rights. Warlords take their lives. Fossil fuels take their future,” he warned.

“We the leaders must deliver for ‘we the peoples’,” said Guterres.

This year’s Unga runs from September 17 to September 30.

