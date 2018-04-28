Mutharika billboards pulled down in Mzuzu, Malawi police arrest some vandals after demo

Malawi police said they have arrested some vandal after they pulled down President Peter Mutharika billboards and ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) flags at Mzuzu Shoprite Roundabout.

The people destroyed President Mutharika’s billboard after a peaceful demonstration organised by the civil society organisation (CSOs) while chanting that the Mutharika responsible for the mess affecting Malawians.

It took police intervention to quell the situation after others wanted to vandalise some shops close to the main bus depot.

Northern Region Police publicist Peter Kalaya said they have arrested some individuals who wanted to take advantage of the praceful protests.

Kalaya said those arrested acted after the CSOs had delivered the petition.

“The demonstrations were very peaceful because of the coordination with CSOs. But there are some people who wanted to take advantage of this, and we have arrested them. These people acted after the demonstrations,” said Kalaya.

The protesters carried placards displaying the many challenges that the Mutharika government is failing to address and as they marched at Mzuzu Clock Tower, the protesters sad down, and symbolically cried over government’s handling of the K4 billion payout to Members of Parliament.

